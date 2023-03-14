HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week three years ago, our lives started changing drastically. Businesses were forced to close, stay-at-home orders, food drives, and hospitals filling up.

The streets of Waikiki were empty. You could go minutes without seeing a single car on Kalakaua Avenue.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“It’s chicken skin. It was eerie to see that it was like the world came to a standstill,” former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

Reopenings that we thought would come in a month were pushed further into the distance as reality set in that the virus wasn’t leaving. Caldwell praised the people of Hawaii for following guidance and protecting one another during the first year of COVID.

Hawaii still boasts the lowest COVID fatality rate of any state.

Caldwell admitted that some restrictions like closing beaches and hiking solo might’ve gone too far.

“Some of these things we did early on they made sense in terms of enforcement how do you enforce rules,” Caldwell said, citing his clashes with HPD to enforce limits on gatherings. “Some didn’t make sense completely and there probably are better ways to do some of these.”

The decision to implement restrictions generally came down to a lack of hospital staff to treat patients during massive surges. Mainland nurses were brought in to help, but the lack of trained nurses is a problem we’re still wrestling with.

“Our hospitals are fuller now than they were at any time during the pandemic,” Healthcare Association of Hawaii president & CEO Hilton Raethel said. “So we still have staffing shortages in our hospitals. We’re working very hard to train more nurses and other types of healthcare professionals. We still have in — any given day — about five to 600 mainland workers in our hospitals.”

Raethel added that the University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University, and Chaminade are all working to get nurses trained and into the workforce.

He also noted that there were a ton of unknowns that the public health industry encountered at the beginning of COVID.

“This was a brand new pandemic and we did not know how to treat patients. “We did not have vaccines, we did not have medication. And the whole issue around Personal protective equipment was a huge challenge because we literally — the world ran out of PPE because everyone across the world was looking for it,” Raethel said.

As for Hawaii’s economy, tourism returned quickly once testing and vaccines were widely available. Now the hospitality industry is hot with revenue in January up 23.8% over 2019.

Still, the UH Economic Research Organization said, “Despite ongoing international tourism recovery, domestic travel will soften as the US economy contracts later this year.”

The virus is still with us. According to the Hawaii Department of Health, 55 people died from COVID in the islands in 2023.

We don’t know if or when another pandemic could hit. Caldwell said in the future the state needs to be more organized and be able to make decisions quicker.

“One recommendation is the DOH should be the advisory institution,” said Caldwell. “But the leadership has to come from the state the Department of Emergency Management. They’re the ones who make the decisions based on the advice of DOH, not the DOH making the decisions because they’re too slow, they’re not structured in the proper way.”

Raethel said the playbook COVID created will help in the future:

“We never know what could happen again. So we have learned so much about how to deal with pandemics, the ability to actually analyze the virus and come up with solutions and come up with vaccines. We have a proven technology now that we know that we can apply to future pandemics in terms of information, we have learned so much about what information is critical and we have much better systems in place. We’re collecting information for tracking information. And that’s really helpful from a public health perspective. And we’ve learned so much about what works, what doesn’t work, you know, the value and mass value of social distancing. So there have been a huge number of learnings that have come out of this pandemic that we can apply if there were to be a similar pandemic in the future.”

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines and boosters

For more news on coronavirus, click here.