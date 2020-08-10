3 new deaths reported, with 140 new cases of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 on August 10 for the state: 138 cases are from Honolulu County, 1 case is from Kauai County and 1 case is from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 3,638. The DOH has also reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state death toll to 34.

The DOH reported 183,508 test results have been received as of August 10.

38 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 1,586.

There are now 2,018 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 131 (0)

Honolulu: 3,249 (138)

Kauai County: 49 (1)

Maui County: 186 (1)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 242 (3)

Deaths: 34 (3)

Released from isolation: 1,586 (38)

