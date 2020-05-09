3 new COVID-19 cases: 1 on Big Island, 1 on Maui, and 1 Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii brings state total to 631

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 cases today including 1 on the Big Island, 1 on Maui, and 1 Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii bringing the state total to 631.

Three more patients have recovered, totaling 551 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 75 (1 new)

Honolulu: 407 (0)

Kauai: 21 (0)

Maui: 117 (1 new)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 11 (1 new)

Required Hospitalization: 81 (0)

Deaths: 17 (0)

Released from isolation:551 (3 new)

