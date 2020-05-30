HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 3 new cases of COVID-19. There were 2 on Oahu and 1 on Maui which brings the state total to 651.
1 new recovery was reported, totaling 606 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 28 active cases in Hawaii.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 81 (0)
- Honolulu: 421 (2)
- Kauai: 20 (0)
- Maui: 119 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
- Required Hospitalization: 83 (0)
- Deaths: 17 (0)
- Released from isolation:606 (1)
As a result of updated testing information, one case was removed from the counts.
- 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported; 2 on Oahu and 1 on Maui brings state total to 651
- WATCH: NASA launches 2 astronauts into orbit on SpaceX rocket for historic mission
- WATCH: Top doctors, mental health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 30
- 100th annual Kamehameha Schools’ Song Contest goes virtual
- CAUTION: Hand sanitizer is flammable, here’s how to handle it