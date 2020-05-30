3 new cases of COVID-19 reported; 2 on Oahu and 1 on Maui brings state total to 651

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 3 new cases of COVID-19. There were 2 on Oahu and 1 on Maui which brings the state total to 651.

1 new recovery was reported, totaling 606 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 28 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 81 (0)
  • Honolulu: 421 (2)
  • Kauai: 20 (0)
  • Maui: 119 (1)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
  • Required Hospitalization: 83 (0)
  • Deaths: 17 (0)
  • Released from isolation:606 (1)

As a result of updated testing information, one case was removed from the counts.

