3 new cases of COVID-19 reported; 2 on Oahu and 1 on Maui brings state total to 651

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 3 new cases of COVID-19. There were 2 on Oahu and 1 on Maui which brings the state total to 651.

1 new recovery was reported, totaling 606 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 28 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81 (0)

Honolulu: 421 (2)

Kauai: 20 (0)

Maui: 119 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 83 (0)

Deaths: 17 (0)

Released from isolation:606 (1)

As a result of updated testing information, one case was removed from the counts.