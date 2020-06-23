3 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 819

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 819.

Of the 819 total positive tests, 129 are active cases. The DOH reported 80,394 test results have been received as of June 22.

Five new cases required hospitalization. Four additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 673.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 85
  • Honolulu: 571 (3)
  • Kauai: 29
  • Maui: 122
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
  • Required Hospitalization: 104 (5)
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 673 (4)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

