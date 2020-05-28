Live Now
3 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 647

by: web staff

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 647.

Of the 647 total positive tests, 26 are active cases. The DOH reported 51,839 test results have been received as of May 27.

No new cases required hospitalization. Four additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 604.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 82
  • Honolulu: 417 (3)
  • Kauai: 20
  • Maui: 118
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
  • Required Hospitalization: 83
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 604 (4)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

