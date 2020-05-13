3 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 638

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 638.

Of the 638 total positive tests, 58 are still active cases. The DOH reports that 38,881 tests have been administered as of May 12th, an increase of 414 tests from May 11th and an increase of 839 from May 10th. The total test count as of May 13th is not yet available, but will be added as soon as it is.

No new cases required hospitalization, and no additional patients have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 75
  • Honolulu: 414 (3)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 117
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 11
  • Required Hospitalization: 81
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 563*

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

*On May 8th, the Department of Health revised this number. In an email to KHON, the DOH stated: “the 17 deaths and the one case that travelled home should not be included in the total for Released from Isolation. The number will be adjusted without those cases.” This revision has also changed the number of active cases.

