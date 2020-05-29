3 new cases of COVID-19 and some data cleaning bring state total to 649

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The DOH also removed one case from Oahu after updating their testing information. The state total is now 649.

Of the 649 total positive tests, 27 are active cases. The DOH reported 52,824 test results have been received as of May 28.

No new cases required hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 605.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 82

Honolulu: 419 (+3, minus 1)

Kauai: 20

Maui: 118

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 83

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 605 (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.