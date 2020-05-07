Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

3 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 629

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 today, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 629.

Of the 629 total positive tests, 47 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 36,000 individuals have been tested.

No new cases required hospitalization. 7 more patients have recovered, totaling 565 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 74
  • Honolulu: 408 (3)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 116
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
  • Required Hospitalization: 74
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 565 (7)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

