3 more at UH Manoa test COVID-positive

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three members of the University of Hawaii at Manoa community have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email announcement, the university says two of the cases involve students who live in separate on-campus housing buildings.

The students and three roommates have been moved off-campus.

The infected students do not have any in-person classes this semester.

The third case is an employee who was last on campus Aug. 30. UH said that the health department is conducting contact tracing

