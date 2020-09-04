MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three members of the University of Hawaii at Manoa community have tested positive for COVID-19.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
In an email announcement, the university says two of the cases involve students who live in separate on-campus housing buildings.
The students and three roommates have been moved off-campus.
The infected students do not have any in-person classes this semester.
The third case is an employee who was last on campus Aug. 30. UH said that the health department is conducting contact tracing
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 3 more at UH Manoa test COVID-positive
- Mostly dry conditions continue into weekend
- Shake-up in DOH leadership continues amid global pandemic
- The New Normal: Dentists implement new protocols to keep offices COVID-free
- State sees increase in calls for homeless outreach on Oahu