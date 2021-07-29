$3 million grant awarded to Blaisdell Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program recently awarded the Neal S. Blaisdell Center with a $3,056,261.58 grant.

The grant will go toward several aspects of the Blaisdell Center. These include health and safety needs, facility repair and improvements, as well as equipment upgrades and operational cost recovery.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“It has been a very difficult time for all, so we are very fortunate and pleased to receive the SVOG award to support our recovery as we emerge from this pandemic,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The SVOG program created an application process, allowing eligible businesses to receive monetary aid as a result of hardships due to COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19, Blaisdell Center shut down and was used as a facility to accommodate several different events in order to produce revenue. These include becoming a COVID-19 surge testing site, city call center and a mass vaccination clinic, among others.

“The shutdown halted all live events for Hawai‘i and forced us to pivot our operations from supporting the production of live events to supporting the protection of our community from COVID-19,” said Mary Lewis, DES events and services administrator.