3 employees at Ewa Beach City Mill test positive for COVID-19

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee at a City Mill store in Ewa Beach reported a positive test result for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the store’s management.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

On-site testing was done immediately Wednesday afternoon for all Ewa Beach employees. As a result of the employee testing, two additional Ewa Beach employees notified the management team that their results came back positive.

The Ewa Beach store says they will be closed for a minimum of three days to allow employees to quarantine and to conduct professional cleaning. The store will closed on Friday, Nov. 27. A reopening date has not yet been set and management says they will wait until a second negative test result can be provided before reopening the store to the public.

City Mill adds that all of the Ewa Beach employees have been notified and asked to self-quarantine. The employees are regularly required to wear masks and practice social distancing while on the job.

“While we are unhappy about this situation, we are committed to being transparent with the

public about any COVID-19 situation that may affect the safety of our customers and

employees,” said Carol Ai May, Vice President of City Mill.

For more information, visit their website.