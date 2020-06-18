3 restaurant employees at Doraku Waikiki test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three restaurant workers at Doraku Waikiki have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

The three workers are part of Wednesday’s latest case count. The DOH says that they are also a part of the same household.

[RELATED: 5 new cases of COVID-19 and data cleaning bring state total to 744]

Health officials say that close contacts have been quarantined and are being monitored by the Health Department. It was also revel

The restaurant is reportedly being cleaned thoroughly and plans to reopen on Sunday, June 21.

Health officials add that there is no identifiable risk to the public at this time.

THE LATEST ON KHON2