3 restaurant employees at Doraku Waikiki test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three restaurant workers at Doraku Waikiki have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
The three workers are part of Wednesday’s latest case count. The DOH says that they are also a part of the same household.
Health officials say that close contacts have been quarantined and are being monitored by the Health Department. It was also revel
The restaurant is reportedly being cleaned thoroughly and plans to reopen on Sunday, June 21.
Health officials add that there is no identifiable risk to the public at this time.
