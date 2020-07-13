3 coronavirus-related deaths bring Hawaii’s total to 22

The Department of Health reported three more Hawaii residents have died from coronavirus. This bring the state’s death toll to 22.

The 20th death occurred on July 7. The Department of Health’s Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) reports that the elderly Oahu man had underlying medical issues. His death was added after a review of his health history and discussions with his primary care physician.

The 21st fatality was reorted over the weekend. A female, who had previously been a resident of a care home, died in an Oahu hospital Sunday morning.

The 22nd coronavirus-related death occurred outside of Hawaii, in Arizona. An elderly Kauai resident had been receiving treatment for several months for underlying medical conditions.

State Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said:

“We all extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of these three people. The best tribute to their lives and to the lives of all 22 people who’ve lost the fight against coronavirus, is getting everyone in Hawai‘i to take personal responsibility for their own health and the health of everyone around them.”

The DOH also addressed the 86 additional cases recorded since last Friday, stating that they are in previous clusters associated with “community-spread.” A total of 44 cases are associated with a training activity at Hawaiian Airlines. An individual who was infected at the Hawaiian Airlines training is also linked to the cluster of 20 cases at unnamed Oahu gyms.

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park:

“This clearly shows how easily and quickly this virus can spread from person-to-person and from place-to-place when people are not practicing physical distancing, not wearing masks, not staying home when sick, and possibly not washing their hands frequently and thoroughly.” Health experts urge individuals and our community as a whole to maintain safe practices and encourage others to do so to prevent the continuation of a spike in cases. Saturday had the greatest single day number of reported cases (42) since DOH began tracking cases in late February.

Other clusters, where community-spread is clearly the cause of additional cases, are pau hana gatherings, businesses, urgent care and long-term care facilities, and household clusters associated with social interactions (birthday parties, Father’s Day, 4th of July and religious functions).

