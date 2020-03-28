29 new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii bringing state’s total to 151

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii bringing the state’s total to 151.

Here is the breakdown of cases.

Hawaii County: 10 (3)

Honolulu County: 108 (19)

Kauai County: 11 (6)

Maui County: 16 (0)

Pending: 4 (1) | HI residents diagnosed outside of HI: 2 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 12 (0)

Hawaii deaths: 0 (0)