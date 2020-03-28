29 new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii bringing state’s total to 151

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii bringing the state’s total to 151.

Here is the breakdown of cases.

Hawaii County: 10 (3)
Honolulu County: 108 (19)
Kauai County: 11 (6)
Maui County: 16 (0)
Pending: 4 (1) | HI residents diagnosed outside of HI: 2 (0)
Required Hospitalization: 12 (0)
Hawaii deaths: 0 (0)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story