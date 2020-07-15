29 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,292

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on July 15 for the state: 27 from Honolulu County and 2 from Hawaii County. According to the DOH, as a result of updated information, 1 case from Honolulu was removed from the counts. The cumulative state total is now 1,292.
Four new cases required hospitalization. There were 30 new recoveries also reported, totaling 951 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 319 active cases in Hawaii.
The DOH reported 118,842 test results have been received as of July 15.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 107 (2)
- Honolulu: 986 (27)
- Kauai: 43
- Maui: 135
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 21
- Required Hospitalization: 137 (4)
- Deaths: 22
- Released from isolation: 951 (30)
