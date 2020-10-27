28th Annual Hawaii’s Woodshow is a go with social distancing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unlike many events that have had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, the 28th Annual Hawaii Woodshow is happening right now.

The in-person event has undergone some major changes compared to previous years to be COVID safe.

Hawaii’s Woodshow is taking place now through Nov. 8 at the Hawaii Opera Plaza.

“It’s absolutely free to come in and we encourage people to come in and walk around,” said wood turner Andy Cole.

Admission is free, but Cole said it’s best for those interested to make a reservation.

“Because of COVID there is social distancing, but we will take walk-ins if there’s room,” he added about some of the changes.

Cole is an avid wood turner. He’s one of many local wood workers who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“For those of us who depend on the income, it has been difficult because galleries have not been open for the past six months or so, and they depend on walk-in traffic. So sales from galleries has dwindled way down,” Cole said about how the pandemic is impacting craftsmen financially.

However, despite the economic impacts of the COVID-19, Cole said there is a positive to the pandemic.

“When you’re told stay at home… that’s been good for me because I’ve actually gotten caught up on backlog of work,” Cole explained.

The woodshow is an opportunity for local wood workers to show off their pride and joy.

“There’s something that’s really satisfying for us when people walk through the doors. Their eyes look around, and they go, ‘Whoa,’ and that that makes our day when we see that reaction from people,” Cole said.

To reserve a time slot to Hawaii’s Woodshow, click here.

