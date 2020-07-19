28 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to1381

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on July 19 for the state; 2 on Big Island, 25 on Oahu. The state total is now 1,381.

The state reports as a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

10 new cases required hospitalization. 24 patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries is 1,043. There are currently 314 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 113 (2)

Honolulu: 1065 (25)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 135

Pending/Unknown: 3

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 22

Required Hospitalization: 150 (10)

Deaths: 24

Released from isolation: 1043 (24)

