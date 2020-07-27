28 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,711

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported, dropped Monday, after four days of high case counts, including three consecutive record days. The Department of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on July 27 for the state: All 28 cases are from Honolulu County. The cumulative state total is now 1,711.

This is likely due to a decrease in laboratory reporting because private laboratories did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday because of the hurricane threat.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 27, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) Total in hospitals O‘ahu

28 1373 36 Hawai‘i 0 117 3 Maui 0 151 Kaua‘i 0 45 Moloka‘i 0 2 Lana‘i 0 0 Residents Diagnosed outside HI 0 23 Total Cases 28 1711 Total hospitalized 39 Deaths 0 26



Laboratory* Testing Data

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 116,387** 1,709 114,664

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

