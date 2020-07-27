28 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,711

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported, dropped Monday, after four days of high case counts, including three consecutive record days. The Department of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on July 27 for the state: All 28 cases are from Honolulu County. The cumulative state total is now 1,711.

This is likely due to a decrease in laboratory reporting because private laboratories did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday because of the hurricane threat.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 27, 2020  

Island of Diagnosis  New Cases  Reported since  2/28/2020  (including new cases)  Total in hospitals  
O‘ahu  
28  1373 36 
Hawai‘i  0  117  
Maui  151 
Kaua‘i  0  45 
Moloka‘i  0  2  
Lana‘i  0  0  
Residents Diagnosed outside HI  23     
Total Cases  28 1711    
Total hospitalized      39  
Deaths  0  26     


Laboratory* Testing Data   

Total Number of Individuals Tested  by Clinical and State Laboratories  Positive  Negative  
116,387**  1,709 114,664 

