28 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,711

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported, dropped Monday, after four days of high case counts, including three consecutive record days. The Department of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on July 27 for the state: All 28 cases are from Honolulu County. The cumulative state total is now 1,711.
This is likely due to a decrease in laboratory reporting because private laboratories did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday because of the hurricane threat.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 27, 2020
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases)
|Total in hospitals
|O‘ahu
|28
|1373
|36
|Hawai‘i
|0
|117
|3
|Maui
|0
|151
|Kaua‘i
|0
|45
|Moloka‘i
|0
|2
|Lana‘i
|0
|0
|Residents Diagnosed outside HI
|0
|23
|Total Cases
|28
|1711
|Total hospitalized
|39
|Deaths
|0
|26
Laboratory* Testing Data
|Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories
|Positive
|Negative
|116,387**
|1,709
|114,664
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
