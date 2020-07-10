28 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 1,158

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on July 10 for the state: 25 from Honolulu County, 1 from Hawaii County, 1 from Maui County, and 1 Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of the state. The cumulative state total is now 1,158.

Of the 1,157 total positive tests, 292 are active cases. The DOH reported 109,096 test results have been received as of July 10.

7 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 847.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 98 (1)

Honolulu: 867 (25)

Kauai: 43 (0)

Maui: 131 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 19 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 123 (0)

Deaths: 19

Released from isolation: 847 (7)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

Latest Stories on KHON2