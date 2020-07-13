27th annual KWXX Hoolaulea postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

HILO, Hawaii (kHON2) — The 27th Annual KWXX Hoolaulea has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was going to be held on Saturday, September 26 in Hilo.
The event features music, crafts and food booths.
The free festival began in September of 1993.
