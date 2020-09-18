HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 27th annual Children and Youth Day is going virtual on Sunday, Oct. 4.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
There’s resources for parents, and children’s activities.
If you would like to be a part of the free virtual event, a registration is needed at https://hawaiicyd.org/
This event has been held at the state Capitol grounds in the past.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Subway’s Living808 Lunch Special at Pearlridge
- Policymakers clash over forest management, climate change
- Keiki Talk: Kamaaina Kids offers new program
- 27th annual Children and Youth Day to be held virtually
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 114 new cases, with 13 additional fatalities