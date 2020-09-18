27th annual Children and Youth Day to be held virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 27th annual Children and Youth Day is going virtual on Sunday, Oct. 4.

There’s resources for parents, and children’s activities.

If you would like to be a part of the free virtual event, a registration is needed at https://hawaiicyd.org/

This event has been held at the state Capitol grounds in the past.

