27 new cases of COVID-19 including 23 on Oahu, 2 on Kauai, 1 on Maui, 1 on Big Island; brings state total to 899

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 including 23 on Oahu, 2 on Kauai, 1 on Maui, 1 on Big Island. This brings the state total to 899.
Five new recoveries were also reported, totaling 719 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 162 active cases in Hawaii.
TheBus on Oahu has confirmed a driver has tested positive for Coronavirus.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
