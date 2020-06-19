27 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 789

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state: 25 from Honolulu County, 1 from Kauai County and 1 from Maui County. The state total is now 789.

In a press release yesterday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park called the spike in cases an “expected” result of the reopening process.

Of the 789 total positive tests, 130 are active cases. The DOH reported 76,340 test results have been received as of June 18.

One new case required hospitalization. Two additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 642.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 83

Honolulu: 551 (25)

Kauai: 22 (1)

Maui: 121 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 96 (1)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 642 (2)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.