25 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,418

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on July 21 for the state: 21 from Honolulu County and 4 from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 1,418.

1 new case required hospitalization. There were 27 new recoveries also reported, totaling 1,084 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 310 active cases in Hawaii.

The DOH reported 131,371 test results have been received as of July 21.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 114 (0)

Honolulu: 1,100 (21)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 139 (4)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 22

Required Hospitalization: 151 (1)

Deaths: 24

Released from isolation: 1,084 (27)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

