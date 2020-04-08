25 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 435

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 today: 16 on Oahu, 3 on Hawaii Island, and 6 from Maui County. The state total is now 435.

A 6th death from Maui county was reported, and will be officially included in the state totals tomorrow.

There have been no new hospitalizations reported, and no new recoveries.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 26 (3)

Honolulu: 328 (16)

Kauai: 18

Maui: 54 (6)

Pending/Unknown: 7

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 42

Deaths: 5* (6th death will be included in tomorrow’s DOH report)

Released from isolation: 113

Earlier today, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced that a cluster of 15 healthcare workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19. These will likely be included on tomorrow’s DOH report.

For more details, visit the DOH website here.