25 new cases of COVID-19 all on Oahu brings state total to 1,023

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on July 5, 2020 with all 25 Oahu The state total is now 1,023.

21 new recoveries were also reported, totaling 777 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 227 active cases in Hawaii. No new cases needed hospitalization.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 93
  • Honolulu: 744 (25)
  • Kauai: 40
  • Maui: 128
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 18
  • Required Hospitalization:118
  • Deaths: 19
  • Released from isolation: 777 (21)

