24 patients, 21 health care workers total at Maui Memorial tested positive for COVID-19

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Memorial Medical Center confirmed the number of coronavirus cases at the hospital as of Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to the facility, a cumulative total of 24 patients and 21 health care workers tested positive for the virus. The hospital said that it performed 637 tests on employees with 602 negative and 14 pending results.

MMMC will continue to test all patients and employees and providers.

“The purpose of this testing is to understand the prevalence of the virus in our hospital. Because our

patients, employees, and providers are a direct reflection of our community, it will also provide a valuable estimate of viral incidence on Maui and help identify symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and allow us to further isolate, quarantine, and limit further transmission,” said the hospital in a statement.

