HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on July 4, 2020 with 19 on Oahu, two on Big Island, two on Kauai, and one on Maui. The state total is now 999.
Two new recoveries were also reported, totaling 756 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 224 active cases in Hawaii.
No new cases needed hospitalization.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 93 (2)
- Honolulu: 720 (19)
- Kauai: 40 (2)
- Maui: 128 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 18
- Required Hospitalization:118
- Deaths: 19
- Released from isolation: 756 (2)
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic accident Kuhio Highway is closed on Kauai
- 24 new cases of COVID-19 with 19 on Oahu, 2 on Big Island, 2 on Kauai, and one on Maui, brings state total to 999
- Man dies after being found unresponsive on boat
- Bruno the Bear makes it to Missouri on interstate trek
- Rain could dampen the holiday across the islands