23 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 410

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 today: 20 on Oahu, 1 on Kauai, and 4 on Maui. These include two cases previously reported as pending that have now been categorized in the appropriate county. The state total is now 410.

A total of 42 cases have required hospitalization, up 16 from yesterday. It is not certain how many of those new 16 hospitalizations are new cases, or previously reported cases whose conditions have worsened. 24 new recoveries were also reported, for a total of 113 people released from isolation thus far.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 23

Honolulu: 312 (20)

Kauai: 18 (1)

Maui: 48 (4)

Pending/Unknown: 7 (-2)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 42 (16)

Deaths: 5

Released from isolation: 113 (24)

Recently, three HPD officers tested positive for COVID-19. Although the number of new cases reported today and yesterday is lower than it has been in recent weeks, experts warn that we’re not out of the woods yet.

For more details, visit the DOH website here.