23 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 1094

HONOLULU (KHON) — After yesterday saw the highest single-day caseload since the pandemic began, the Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on July 8 for the state: 20 from Honolulu County, 2 from Maui County and 1 from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 1094.

Of the 1094 total positive tests, 264 are active cases. The DOH reported 102,674 test results have been received as of July 7.

Three new cases required hospitalization. 14 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 811.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 96 (1)

Honolulu: 808 (20)

Kauai: 42

Maui: 130 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 18

Required Hospitalization: 122 (3)

Deaths: 19

Released from isolation: 811 (14)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.