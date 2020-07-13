23 new cases of COVID-19; 19 on Oahu, 1 each on Maui and Hawaii Island, 2 residents diagnosed outside Hawaii brings state total to 1243

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19; 19 on Oahu, 1 in Hawaii County, 1 in Maui County (Lanai resident diagnosed and remaining on Maui for the interim) and 2 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii brings state total to 1243.

Three new cases required hospitalization. There were 21 new recoveries also reported, totaling 911 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 310 active cases in Hawaii.

The DOH reported 114,109 test results have been received as of July 13.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 102 (1)

Honolulu: 942 (19)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 135 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 21 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 128 (3)

Deaths: 22

Released from isolation: 911 (21)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.