22 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1264

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on July 14 for the state: 18 from Honolulu County, 3 from Hawaii County. According to the DOH, as a result of updated information, 1 case from Honolulu was removed from the counts. The cumulative state total is now 1264.

Five new cases required hospitalization. There were 10 new recoveries also reported, totaling 921 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 321 active cases in Hawaii.

The DOH reported 116,275 test results have been received as of July 14.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 105 (3)

Honolulu: 942 (18)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 135

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 21

Required Hospitalization: 133 (5)

Deaths: 22

Released from isolation: 921 (10)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.