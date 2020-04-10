22 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 464

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 today: 9 on Oahu, 3 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Kauai, and 8 from Maui County. One additional case is pending. The state total is now 464.

Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 8. One is an individual on Maui. No additional information about the deaths is currently available.

No new cases required hospitalization. 33 more recoveries were also reported, totaling 284 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 31 (3)

Honolulu: 343 (9)

Kauai: 19 (1)

Maui: 65 (8)

Pending/Unknown: 4 (1)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 42

Deaths: 8 (2)

Released from isolation: 284 (33)

Yesterday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a trial curfew for the weekend, to be enforced by drones, starting tonight at 11:00 p.m. Maui County put a similar curfew in place shortly after.

