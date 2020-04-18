21 new positive cases announced, state total rises to 576

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The State Department of Health announced 21 new COVID-19 positive cases on April 18.
This brings the state total to 574.
The Department of Health reports there have been a total of 29 confirmed cases associated with the cluster among the two McDonald’s restaurants in Kailua-Kona that now includes a total of 17 employees and 12 household members. DOH is conducting contact tracing for new cases and continuing to monitor employees and family members, all of whom are in isolation or quarantine. Both restaurants (at Kona Commons and at Walmart in Kailua-Kona) remain closed.
Twenty recoveries were also reported, totaling 410 who have been released from isolation. As of April 17, there has been 23,617 lab tests in the state.
|New as of
4/18/2020
|Reported since
2/28/2020
|Total Cases
|21
|574
|Residence
|HI Residents
|18
|505
|Non-HI Residents
|1
|39
|Unknown
|2
|30
|Island of Diagnosis
|Oahu
|2
|382
|Hawaii
|17
|61
|Maui
|2
|102
|Kauai
|0
|21
|Molokai
|0
|2
|Lanai
|0
|0
|HI Residents diagnosed outside of HI
|0
|6
|Unknown*
|0
|0
|Released from Isolation
|20
|410
|Hawaii deaths
|0
|9
|Risk Factors
|Travel
|14
|305
|Community
|21
|162
|Unknown
|-14
|107
According to the DOH, unknown cases are pending investigation. As new information becomes available, unknown cases may be added to Island of Diagnosis total.
