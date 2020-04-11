21 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 486

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The state total is now 486.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 34 (3 new)
Honolulu: 348 (5 new)
Kauai: 19 (0 new)
Maui: 80 (14 new)
Pending/Unknown: 3
HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2
Required Hospitalization: 44 (1 new)
Deaths: 8 (0 new)
Released from isolation: 300 (16 new)

One death was reported, a woman older than 65 with underlying medical conditions. This death brings the state total to 9.

