21 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 486

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The state total is now 486.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:



Hawaii County: 34 (3 new)

Honolulu: 348 (5 new)

Kauai: 19 (0 new)

Maui: 80 (14 new)

Pending/Unknown: 3

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 44 (1 new)

Deaths: 8 (0 new)

Released from isolation: 300 (16 new)

One death was reported, a woman older than 65 with underlying medical conditions. This death brings the state total to 9.

