HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19; 18 on Oahu, 1 on Big Island, 1 on Maui brings state total to 1220.
DOH reports as a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.
No new cases required hospitalization.There were 18 new recoveries also reported, totaling 890 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 311 active cases in Hawaii.
The Latest on KHON2
- 21 new cases of COVID-19; 18 on Oahu, 1 on Big Island, 1 on Maui brings state total to 1220
- Man dies in H1 accident in Aiea
- ‘He’s willing to put guys into deep waters’, Trainer of Dan Ige talks toughness ahead of Haleiwa native’s UFC Main Event debut this week
- Hawaii County promotes health, fitness for kupuna with new website
- Street closure and dine-in event opened a new way to experience Chinatown