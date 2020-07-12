HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19; 18 on Oahu, 1 on Big Island, 1 on Maui brings state total to 1220.

DOH reports as a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

No new cases required hospitalization.There were 18 new recoveries also reported, totaling 890 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 311 active cases in Hawaii.

