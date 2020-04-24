$21.3 million to go to boost Hawaii’s COVID-19 testing, contact tracing

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The State of Hawaii will receive at least $21.3 million in new federal funding to support state testing, according to U.S. Senator Brian Schatz.

This will include funding for the research, development, validation, manufacturing, purchasing, and administration of tests and testing supplies.

“The only way we can begin to reopen our economy is by ramping up testing,” said Senator Schatz. “This new federal funding will give Hawai‘i additional resources to test more people for COVID-19, conduct contact tracing, and help stop the spread in our state.”

Hawaii will receive at least $16.3 million specifically for testing through the new $500 billion coronavirus relief package passed by the Senate on Tuesday. According to the senator, the bill is expected to pass on Thursday, April 23.

Hawaii is also receiving $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This funding was provided by the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in March.