$21.3 million to go to boost Hawaii’s COVID-19 testing, contact tracing

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The State of Hawaii will receive at least $21.3 million in new federal funding to support state testing, according to U.S. Senator Brian Schatz.
This will include funding for the research, development, validation, manufacturing, purchasing, and administration of tests and testing supplies.
“The only way we can begin to reopen our economy is by ramping up testing,” said Senator Schatz. “This new federal funding will give Hawai‘i additional resources to test more people for COVID-19, conduct contact tracing, and help stop the spread in our state.”
Hawaii will receive at least $16.3 million specifically for testing through the new $500 billion coronavirus relief package passed by the Senate on Tuesday. According to the senator, the bill is expected to pass on Thursday, April 23.
Hawaii is also receiving $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This funding was provided by the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in March.