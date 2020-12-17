2021 Polynesian Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2021 Polynesian Bowl has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to officials on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The game was set to be held on Friday, Jan. 23 at Aloha Stadium.

Officials plan on bringing the Polynesian Bowl back in 2022, with Trent Dilfer and Doug Williams set to return as head coaches.

