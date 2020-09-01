2020 Red Bull Queen of the Bay cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Red Bull and Banzai Productions announced that they are canceling the 2020 Red Bull Queen of the Bay big wave contest out of an abundance of caution and respect for health guidelines in Hawaii.

The event, which is the first-ever women-only big-wave contest to take place in Hawaii’s historic Waimea Bay, was scheduled to begin its contest waiting period on October 1, 2020. Red Bull is looking forward to bringing the esteemed event back to Hawaii in 2021.

“We’ve been closely monitoring health updates globally and–while we had hoped to be able to bring Red Bull Queen of The Bay to life this year, 2020 obviously had other plans for us,” Betty Depolito, contest director, said about the cancellation.

“Every year we are in a waiting game where we cross our fingers and hope that conditions in the water cooperate and allow us to host the contest,” Depolito continued. “Unfortunately, this year, conditions outside the water didn’t cooperate.”

