2020 NFL Draft to proceed with April 23-25 date

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Draft will still be held from its original scheduled date of April 23 to 25, commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a memo to the league on Thursday.

With coronavirus concerns cancelling and delaying sporting events around the world, the NFL Draft is one of the few events that will go on as planned.

By the same token, Goodell says many changes will be made to this year’s draft to adjust to mounting health concerns related to COVID-19. Although it was originally planned to be a grand event in Las Vegas, the league has already announced that the draft will be closed to the public 10 days ago.

The NFL general manager subcommittee already voted to move the draft back, but in the end, the draft will proceed on its original date.

The solidified date means local stars such as Tua Tagovailoa, Bradlee Anae, Alohi Gilman, Netane Muti and Cole McDonald will know their NFL destinations in less than a month.