2020 NFL Draft to be held virtually

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: The 2018 NFL Draft logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Draft will be fully virtual, league commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday.

In a memo to the league, Goodell said that team facilities will remain closed as the coronavirus pandemic takes over the nation.

“We will reopen facilities when it is safe to do so based on medical and public health advice, and in compliance with government mandates,” said Goodell in the memo, which was shared by NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero.

The 2020 NFL Draft, which was originally meant to be held in Las Vegas from April 23-25, will still be held on the intended date.