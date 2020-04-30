2020 Little League World Series canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA – AUGUST 26: Starting pitcher Ka’olu Holt #14 of the West Region from Hawaii waits to pitch to the last batter during their 3-0 win over South Korea to win the Championship Game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 26, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The 2020 Little League World Series has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Little League International announced Thursday.

The organization says the plan is for regional tournaments and the LLWS to return in 2021.

The organization provided a statement that read: “After a thorough assessment of the impact the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has had on 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries and based upon the direction of governmental and public health authorities, and in consultation with medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and their respective regional qualifying events.”

It is the first time the Little League World Series has been canceled, which has run annually since its inception in 1947.

The state of Hawaii has sent consecutive representatives to the Little League World Series in 2018 and 2019. Honolulu Little League was LLWS champions in 2018. Ewa Beach Little League won in 2005, while Waipio Little League won in 2008.