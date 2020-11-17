2020 Hawaii Kai Christmas Parade canceled, say event organizers

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. the annual Hawaii Kai Christmas Parade has been canceled.

The Hawaii Kai Lions Club and Koko Marina Center has announced that the much-anticipated community event held in Hawaii Kai will be rescheduled for November 2021. The annual holiday celebration, which usually hosts over 1,200 participants, was suppose to be held on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Participants range from Kaiser High School’s ROTC Color Guard, the Royal Hawaiian Band, the community’s various high school bands, elected officials, pageant queens, scouts and hundreds of local elementary school students.

Event organizers say they look forward to hosting ‘an even bigger’ parade in the upcoming year.

