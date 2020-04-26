200th anniversary of Kawaiahao Church celebrated online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kawaiahao Church celebrated its 200th anniversary with a service online on Sunday, April 26 due to the stay at home orders from the coronavirus pandemic.

Two hundred years ago in 1820, the first company of missionaries of the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions established the first Christian Mission on the Island of Oahu to share Jesus with Hawaii

It started out as four thatched huts. The church used to have up to 3,000 people in attendance.

King Kamehameha III commissioned the building of a Church, with the support of Regent Kinau, Governor Kekuanaoa and other alii. In 1839, the corner stone of the existing Kawaiahao Church was placed. The church was established on the grounds of Kawaiahao which translates to the waters of Chiefess Hao.

The church perpetuates Hawaiian culture and language through services in Hawaiian, a choir and hula hālau devoted to Hawaiian hymns and anthems.

Since the 1950s the church celebrates Alii Sundays, which honors the birthdays of Hawaiian Royalty who were members of Kawaiahao Church and/or were instrumental to the growth of Christian faith in Hawaii.

For more information, visit kawaiahao.org.

