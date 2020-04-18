200 bags of food distributed to Lanai residents

Volunteers distribute bags of fresh produce to Lanai residents at the Lanai Senior Center on Friday, April 17. (Courtesy of Maui County)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hundred bags of fresh produce were distributed on April 17, to individuals impacted by COVID-19 in Lanai. A hundred additional bags of produce were delivered to Lanai kupuna through the Meals on Wheels program.

“Mahalo to all the farmers and volunteers who helped make this food distribution for our Lanai residents a success,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “It’s so important for us to take care our kupna and families in need during this time.”

Well over 2,000 bags of food have been distributed to communities across Maui County over the last month.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit mauicounty.gov.