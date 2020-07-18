20 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,354

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on July 18 for the state; 15 on Oahu, two on the Big Island, and three are pending. The state total is now 1,354.

One new case required hospitalization. Seven additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is 1,019. There are currently 311 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 111 (2)
  • Honolulu: 1040 (15)
  • Kauai: 43
  • Maui: 135
  • Pending/Unknown: 3
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 22
  • Required Hospitalization: 140 (1)
  • Deaths: 24
  • Released from isolation: 1019 (25)

