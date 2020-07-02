20 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 946

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on July 2 for the state: 17 from Honolulu County and 3 from Hawaii County. The state total is now 946.

Of the 946 total positive tests, 182 are active cases. The DOH reported 94,160 test results have been received as of July 1.

No new cases required hospitalization. Five additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 746.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 90 (3)

Honolulu: 676 (17)

Kauai: 38

Maui: 125

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 17

Required Hospitalization: 116

Deaths: 18

Released from isolation: 746 (5)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.