HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on July 2 for the state: 17 from Honolulu County and 3 from Hawaii County. The state total is now 946.
Of the 946 total positive tests, 182 are active cases. The DOH reported 94,160 test results have been received as of July 1.
No new cases required hospitalization. Five additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 746.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 90 (3)
- Honolulu: 676 (17)
- Kauai: 38
- Maui: 125
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 17
- Required Hospitalization: 116
- Deaths: 18
- Released from isolation: 746 (5)
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
- Eight Hawaiian Airlines employees test positive for COVID-19
- Moderate trade winds continue across the state
- House coronavirus panel examines medical companies’ concerns over PPE shortages
- 20 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 946
- REQUIRED: All Texans must wear face coverings, Gov. Greg Abbott orders