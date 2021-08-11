2 visitors arrested at Honolulu airport for falsifying COVID vaccination cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two visitors from the mainland were arrested on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport for falsifying COVID vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii. The violates the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation.

Department of the Attorney General investigators arrested the visitors after following up on a tip from a community member.

The AG’s office will prosecute anyone who cheats the Safe Travels program. Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.

The subjects were arraigned Wednesday morning.