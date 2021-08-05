2 vaccine clinics, 1 mobile clinic will be available to public on O’ahu, Kaua’i

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. About 100 of the more than 600 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief said hours before Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two vaccination clinics will be available for those on O’ahu, as well as a mobile clinic that will be parked in three different locations on Kaua’i.

First, people on Kaua’i will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic, which began on Thursday, Aug. 5, and will continue until Saturday Aug. 7.

A vaccination van will visit locations on Kaua’i and run between noon and 3 p.m. each day. Those seeking the shot can go to the Anaina Hou Community Park on Friday, Aug. 6.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the van will set up at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center.

The clinics will accept walk-ins, and both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

In three weeks, the van will return to the same locations to give out the second dose for people who chose the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who want to get vaccinated must bring a picture ID, as well as an insurance card if they have one.

On O’ahu, the Blaisdell vaccination clinic reopened Thursday, Aug. 5 at its new location in the Blaisdell Center Pikake Room. Appointments and walk-ins are being accepted.

Approximately 150 appointments were made and 50 walk-ins were taken so far on its reopening day.

The public can visit the clinic every day except Tuesday, and it will be open between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A second vaccination clinic on O’ahu will be located at two Honolulu Police Department stations. These include the main station on Beretania St. and the Kapolei station on Kamokila Blvd.

People can get their vaccine on three separate Wednesdays on Aug. 11, Sept. 1 and Sept. 8. Hours of operation will be between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., as well as 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Pfizer vaccines will be available for those 12 and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available for anyone 18 and older. Photo ID is required, and no appointment is needed.